Abbas: Biden must rescind recognition of PLO as terror organization

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that the Biden administration must rescind the 1987 US determination that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is a terror group.

Speaking virtually to the annual J Street Conference and quoted by JPost, Abbas said, "We seek to develop and strengthen bilateral relations with the new US administration for the common interest of both countries and the interest of peace and prosperity in our region."

He added that ties between the PA and the US had been severed when former US President Donald Trump was in the White House, but stressed the PA now seeks to open a new page with the Biden administration.

"However, this requires the elimination of some obstacles, most important of which is removing the PLO name from the terrorism list pursuant to the Congress Anti-Terrorist Act of 1987," Abbas stressed.

The PA had been boycotting the US since 2017, in protest of then-President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the city.

However, since taking office, the Biden administration has renewed ties with the PA.

A recently released document reveals that the Biden administration is crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.

Recently, the Biden administration announced it intends to resume aid to UNRWA as well as other aid to the Palestinian Authority which was suspended by the Trump administration.