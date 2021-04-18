Hundreds of Arabs riot in Old City of Jerusalem

Police outside of the Old City

Hundreds of Arabs rioted in Jerusalem Sunday night, with disturbances reported around the Old City's Damascus Gate.

Arab rioters clashed with police, throwing stones and firing fireworks at officers, while anti-riot police, mounted officers, and special police units were deployed to contain the riots.

Officers fired stun grenades and used water cannons to disperse the rioters.

Several rightist MKs, including Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chief Itamar Ben-Gvir are said to be making their way to the scene to oversee police efforts to maintain order in the Old City.

The riots broke out just days into the Islamic month of Ramadan, which began last week.

Israeli police have increased their presence in and around the Old City in recent days, in an effort to crack down on attacks on Jews, in particular the phenomenon of young Arabs attacking Jews while filming the incident and uploading it to social media.





Loading....



