Watch: Arab youths attack Jew - in Jerusalem

New footage published on social media shows Arab youths attacking a Jew in Jerusalem, near Sultan Suleiman Street.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) called on Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) to return quiet and safety to Jerusalem's residents.

"It is unthinkable that day after day, we hear about attacks on Jews in the city of Jerusalem, and there is no response from the police," he said. "It's time to end the 'Wild West' situation in the city of Jerusalem, and to put an end to riots by terrorists in the city."

"The lack of deterrence and the revolving door in the courts are what encourages the terrorists to continue attacking Jews in Jerusalem. It's amazing to me how the police did not request a stay of execution on the decision, and as long as a stay of execution is not requested, it is negligence. In any case, it's come time to increase punishment, and put an end to this wildness."

Earlier this week, an Arab youth slapped a Jew on Jerusalem's light rail train, then posted the footage to TikTok. The attacker was later arrested.