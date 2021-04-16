Arab slaps yeshiva student, then posts it to TikTok

A video uploaded to the TikTok app is causing an uproar on social media. The video shows a young Arab slapping a haredi yeshiva student who was traveling on the Light Rail in Jerusalem with his friend.

The police are investigating the incident documented in the video and working to locate those involved.

Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) said that "the documentation of the attack on the young man on the train in Jerusalem by an apparent terrorist is extremely shocking. This must not be ignored and the Israel Police must arrest the attacker immediately. Today it's a slap and tomorrow it could be a knife or a shooting. The attacker belongs in prison."

MK Amit Halevi of the Likud said that the suspect in the attack "must be arrested immediately, tonight. Immediacy is no less important than the arrest itself."