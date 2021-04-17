Number of new coronavirus cases rises over 100

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 105 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Friday, out of 30,574 test results received.

The new cases represent 0.4% of the total test results received Friday.

Five people died of coronavirus on Friday and three so far on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 6,331.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases dropped from 2,857 on Friday to 2,586 Saturday, and the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition dropped from 205 on Friday to 202 on Saturday.

There are currently 126 coronavirus patients in critical condition, and 121 on ventilators.