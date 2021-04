Israel on Thursday diagnosed 95 new coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry reported.

The new cases represent 0.7% of the 14,180 test results received Thursday.

There are currently 2,857 active coronavirus cases, and 340 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

A total of 205 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, including 129 who are in critical condition and 123 who are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has recorded 6,315 from coronavirus.