PM Netanyahu to Gideon Sa'ar: 'The Likud is your home, you were raised here'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday participated in a ShishiYisraeli (literally "Israeli Friday") event at the National Park in Ramat Gan.

Speaking at the event, Netanyahu said: "Last Independence Day, we celebrated on Zoom, and today, we are in parks. Independence Day symbolizes the great accomplishments we have achieved, as a nation and as a country."

"We are faced with enormous challenges: Revitalizing our economy after the pandemic, bringing more vaccines so that coronavirus will not come back and so that our economy will remain open, ensuring our security, especially in the face of Iran's desire to acquire nuclear weapons, and protecting the settlements when faced with increased international pressure.

"Faced with these challenges, the State of Israel needs a strong nationalist government, a stable right-wing government which will last for years. We can form such a government for four years, within a very short time. Therefore, I call on [Religious Zionism Chairman MK] Bezalel Smotrich, [Yamina Chairman MK] Naftali Bennett, and [New Hope Chairman MK] Gideon Sa'ar: Come, let's put all of our own considerations aside. Let's form the right-wing and nationalist government that the State of Israel so desperately needs.

"I call from here to Gideon Sa'ar: The Likud is your home. You were raised in this home. You will be welcomed here with open arms! This is not the time to form a leftist government. Come join us, and together we will form a stable right-wing government in order to ensure, together, our future in our land.

"We all believe in this, and we will do it together - and next Independence Day, we will celebrate with a stable right-wing government!"