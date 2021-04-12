Deri to Sa'ar: Let's form a right-wing government

Interior Minister and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Sunday called on Gideon Sa'ar and Naftali Bennett to join a right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview on Radio Kol Chai, Deri said, "The voters of Bennett and Sa'ar want a right-wing government. The majority of the public stated that it was in favor of a right-wing government. If Sa'ar or Bennett had won 20 seats each, I would not be saying anything, but with the number of seats they won, it is clear that they must join a right-wing government."

Deri added that it is inconceivable that a party leader with seven seats would be Prime Minister. "This is neither democratic nor realistic. Bennett should remove the idea of ​​a left-wing government from the agenda. He should say today to all members of the right-wing bloc, I am with you."

"Gideon Sa'ar is a precious man with many abilities. The Prime Minister made many mistakes with him. Sa'ar did not get what he deserved according to his political status. I turn to Gideon through the radio and say to him: It is true that they made mistakes with you, it is true that you did not get what you deserve according to your status, but let's form a right-wing government, there are roles for everyone. Your voters do not want a left-wing government."

"There is a difference between a government of 59 distinct right-wingers versus a government of ten right-wingers and 60 leftists including Labor, Meretz, and the Arabs. I have explained this to Smotrich, I'm in a very close relationship with him," continued Deri.

"I'm also talking to Gideon Sa'ar, we had an initial conversation, and I hope we'll talk again soon and see how we progress. I have not spoken to Gantz and I do not think that is where the solution lies, even though I do not rule out anyone, '' he said.

On the issue of Iran, the Shas chairman said, "We did not know how to thank God for the tremendous gift we received that was the Trump administration. We almost got to the point where Iran wanted to abandon the idea of nuclear weapons because of the sanctions. Now, everything is back to being the same as it was in the Obama administration. Europe is folding against Iran, and they want nuclear weapons in order to eliminate us. This is a tremendous danger."