Young woman from northern Israel dies after dairy allergic reaction

Osher Deri, 23, a resident of Hatzor Haglilit, died early Wednesday morning at Ziv Hospital in Tzfat as a result of an allergic reaction to milk.

The police investigation revealed that the young woman spent time with her friend in a restaurant in Rosh Pina and, after eating from a dessert, felt unwell and was independently evacuated to the hospital.

As part of the investigation, the restaurant was closed and five suspects - the owner, the chef and the employees of the place - were detained for questioning on suspicion of causing death by negligence.