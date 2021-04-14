Yom HaZikaron memorial for Israel's 3,158 terror victims

Israel’s state ceremony in honor of victims of terrorism began at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the national military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, following the ceremony honoring Israel’s fallen soldiers.

Top IDF brass joined state leaders, senior police officials, and bereaved relatives of terror victims for the ceremony.

Since Israel’s establishment in 1948, a total of 3,158 people have been murdered in terrorist attacks, including 120 non-Israeli citizens, as well as 100 Israeli citizens murdered in terrorist attacks abroad.

Over the last twelve months, two Israelis have been murdered in terror attacks, including Esther Horgan and Rabbi Shai Ohayon.

The victims killed in terror attacks since Israel’s establishment have left behind 3,262 orphans, including 121 who lost both parents to terrorism. In addition, the victims of terrorist attacks have left behind 800 widows and widowers, and 975 bereaved parents who are still alive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel held its official state ceremony in honor of fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl, with similar events held at 52 military cemeteries across the country.