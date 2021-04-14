Yom HaZikaron: Israel remembers its fallen

Israelis across the country stood silent at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, as sirens sounded for two minutes to mark Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Memorial Day.

During the siren, Israel Air Force planes flew over the national military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, beginning the official state Memorial Day ceremony in honor of those who fell during Israel's wars.

Similar events are set to be held at 52 military cemeteries across the country Wednesday.

At 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the official state ceremony in honor of Israeli victims of terrorism will be held on Mount Herzl.