Lebanese report: Situation in Gaza may 'explode' if Israel interferes in elections

The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper has reported that Hamas recently sent a message to Israel warning that the situation in Gaza may explode if Israel involves itself in the Palestinian Authority-Gaza elections in general, and in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods specifically.

According to the report, the message was sent to Israel via the Egyptian delegation which arrived in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Hamas' Khaled Masha'al was elected in internal elections as the organization's overseas leader.

His election follows internal Hamas elections for other key positions, including an internal vote several weeks ago to grant Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a second term as the terror organization's leader in Gaza.

General PA-Hamas legislative elections are scheduled for May 22, and "presidential" elections are scheduled for July 31.