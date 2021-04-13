Khaled Mashaal elected Hamas' leader overseas

Internal Hamas elections have resulted in Khaled Mashaal being elected as head of the organization’s overseas leader, replacing incumbent Maher Salah, JNS reported on Monday.

Mashaal previously served as head of Hamas’ overall political bureau until four years ago, when he was replaced by Ismael Haniyeh.

The appointment could now clear the path for Haniyeh to serve a second term as head of the overall political bureau, the report said.

The elections follow internal Hamas elections for other key positions. Several weeks ago, Yahya Sinwar won an internal vote for a second term as head of the organization in the Gaza Strip, narrowly beating Nizar Awadallah, despite early reports indicating that Awadallah had won.

The Hamas internal elections come ahead of the scheduled elections for the Palestinian Authority (PA) institutions and parliament.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently issued a decree ordering general elections in PA-assigned territories.

The decree states that legislative elections will take place on May 22. A “presidential” election will take place on July 31. It sets a deadline of August 31 for establishing the Palestinian National Council.

Abbas' term as PA chairman was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

No PA elections have taken place since 2006 and similar initiatives in the past have failed to result in elections.