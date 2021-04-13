In first, IAF flyover to include Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley

The traditional Independence Day flyover will pass Thursday over dozens of locations around Israel, and this year, for the first time, hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley will be able to view it from close to home.

Fighter planes, cargo planes, helicopters, training planes, aerobatic planes, and others, will participate in the flyover.

Among the new locations are the Gush Etzion area, including an aerobatic show over the Gush Etzion Junction and Efrat; and observation points from Neve Daniel, Migdal Oz, Alon Shvut, Elazar, Modi'in Illit, and Beitar Illit. Observation points include Har Adar, Naaleh, Beit Horon, Har Hatayasim, Almog, Beka'ot, and others.

Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni said: "We were happy to see that the flyover passes over new locations in our area. This year, hundreds of thousands more residents in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley will be able to watch the celebratory Air Force flyover and an aerobatic show pass above their heads. We invite all the residents and their guests to celebrate the coming Independence Day and look up to watch the fascinating performance. We wish everyone a happy Independence Day and we hope that next year we will be able to see many more towns around our entire area joining the flyover."

The Yesha Council published a list of towns over which the flyover will pass:

(** indicates an observation point or crossing)

Jordan Valley and Megilot - F-15, M-346, and F-16I:

Kalya: 11:43 – 11:46

Almog*

Beit Ha'arava**

Niran: 11:46 – 11:49

Netiv Hagdud**

Gilgal**

Tomer**

Petza'el: 11:47 – 11:50

Hamra: 11:49 – 11:52

Beka'ot**

Jerusalem area and western Binyamin - CH-53, UH-60, AS-565, H125, H145, and "matar":

Beitar Illit: 12:02 – 12:14

Maaleh Adumim: 11:55 – 12:41

Har Adar**

Beit Horon**

Modi'in Illit: 11:45 – 11:57

Kfar Ha'oranim**

Na'aleh**

Gush Etzion: Beechcraft T-6 Texan II

Har Hatayasim**

Alon Shvut**

Migdal Oz**

Efrat: 12:30 – 12:31

Elazar**

Neve Daniel**

Har Gilo**