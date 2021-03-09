Yahya Sinwar out as Hamas Gaza leader

The Hamas terrorist organization has replaced Yahya Sinwar as its leader in Gaza in an election for the group's leadership, according to reports in Arab media.

Sinwar has reportedly been replaced by Nizar Awadallah, who won the five-way election.

Sinwar, 59, was one of the founding members of Hamas. He planned the abduction and murder of two Israeli soldiers in 1988, for which he received four life sentences, and was released in the prisoner exchange for Gilad Schalit in 2011.

He was elected the leader of Hamas in Gaza in February 2017, taking over from Ismail Haniyeh, making him the second most powerful member of the terrorist organization.

Awadallah, 64, is another longtime Hamas member and the former head of Hamas' advisory Shura Council. He was first arrested for terrorist activity in 1989 and was also released in the Schalit deal.