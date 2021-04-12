Former MK Anat Berko: Israel will continue to disrupt Iran's attempts at nuclear power

Following threats made by Iran Foreign Minister Zarif, Arutz Sheva reached out to former MK and retired IDF lieutenant colonel Anat Berko, previous Head of the Cyber Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, for her response regarding recent events.

"The State of Israel will not accept threats from Iran," Berko said. "Just days after Holocaust Remembrance and Heroism Day, we carry the existential threat with us, so anyone who wants to harm us must pay attention. The historical lesson was acknowledged by us all."

"Therefore, we will do everything possible to stop the Iranian regime from reaching nuclear power. Iran is led by a radical Shiite regime, which has undermined stability in the Middle East and collapsed and harmed Sunni Arab countries. It has acted as a constant disruptive force. What will happen when it carries out the subversive terrorist activities under a nuclear umbrella?

"Everything that Israel does in this matter, and I do not claim that Israel is responsible for the latest actions, are actions of self-defense. This is an extremist and apocalyptic Iranian regime that seeks to eliminate the Jewish state, so it is important that our allies understand this and stand by our side."

Dr. Berko served in the IDF for 25 years where she achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel.