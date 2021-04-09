Update: US defense minister's plans while in Israel

The Israeli Ministry of Defense published the following update on upcoming visit of US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin:
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will welcome US Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin III, for a two-day visit, the secretary's first to the region on behalf of the new administration, beginning Sunday.
Following is an outline of the anticipated itinerary:
Sunday, 11 April 2021
10:45- Guard of Honor for the Secretary at Israeli Ministry of Defense
10:55- Official meetings at Defense Minister’s office, with Israeli Ministry of Defense Director General and IDF Chief-of-Staff
12:45- Joint Statement by Minister Gantz and Secretary Austin at Israeli Ministry of Defense
13:00- Luncheon attended by Defense Minister and Defense Secretary
Monday, 12 April 2021:
9:40- Minister Gantz and Secretary Austin tour of Nevatim Israeli Air Force base
12:15- Joint Visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial
13:15- Joint Visit to National Hall for Israel’s Fallen at Har Herzl