23,928 fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terrorism

This coming Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., a one-minute memorial siren will be sounded throughout Israel, marking the start of Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of the Wars of Israel and Victims of Actions of Terrorism.

Immediately after the siren, memorial rallies will begin across the country. The main ceremony will take place at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem. All ceremonies and memorial events will be held this year in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and according to the rules of the green passport.

On Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., a two-minute memorial siren will be sounded, following which state memorial services will begin at 52 military cemeteries and at memorial sites across the country. The main ceremony will take place at the State Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

In preparation for Memorial Day, the Families, Commemoration and Heritage Department completed the preparation of the 52 military cemeteries, the Bedouin Warriors memorial site at Hamovil junction, hundreds of military burial plots and thousands of gravesites located in the various localities from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. The works included renovation, accessibility, maintenance, cleaning, landscaping as well as polishing and replacing damaged or old tombstones.

The names of all the victims of will be broadcast consecutively on Channel 26 (Partner, Yes and Hot), on Cellcom TV and in Idan Plus on the izkor channel in the order in which they fell, from the evening of Memorial Day at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday and until its conclusion the following evening.

In recent years, the option of lighting a virtual memorial candle has also been added to the option of lighting of a physical candle on the "Yizkor" website of the Ministry of Defense. Visitors to the website can light a general candle in memory of the fallen or a personal candle in memory of a specific person. Starting this year, one can also view the dedication on the website.