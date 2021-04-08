State Department: US prepared to remove sanctions on Iran

The United States is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the pact, the US State Department said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He added, however, “I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be.”

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal but has stressed that Iran must resume compliance with it before any negotiations on a US return to the agreement.

On Monday, Price said the US is ready to review key sanctions on Iran if it comes into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Price’s comments came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touched on the Iranian nuclear threat during the official ceremony marking the start of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"The nuclear agreement with Iran is on the table again - but history has taught us that such agreements are worthless. I also say to our best friends: a nuclear agreement that will pave the way for Iran will not bind us," Netanyahu said.