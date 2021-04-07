Netanyahu: Nuclear deal that paves the way for Iran will not bind us

The State ceremony marking the start of Holocaust Remembrance Day began at Yad Vashem Wednesday evening.

The ceremony was attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, Speaker of the Knesset and President of the Supreme Court.

During his address, Netanyahu touched on the Iranian nuclear threat,

"The nuclear agreement with Iran is on the table again - but history has taught us that such agreements are worth as much as a clove of garlic. I also say to our best friends: a nuclear agreement that will pave the way for Iran will not bind us," Netanyahu said.