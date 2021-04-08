Jordan's King: The sedition has been nipped in the bud

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday broke his silence and told his nation that the worst political crisis in decades sparked by an alleged plot involving his half-brother Prince Hamzah was over, AFP reports.

The government had accused Hamzah -- a former crown prince who was sidelined as heir to the throne in 2004 -- of involvement in a conspiracy to "destabilize the kingdom's security" and arrested at least 16 people.

However, King Abdullah said Wednesday that Hamzah, who has signed a letter pledging his loyalty to the king following mediation by an uncle, was safe in his palace under his "care".

"I speak to you today, my family and my tribe... to assure you that the sedition has been nipped in the bud, and that our proud Jordan is safe and stable," Abdullah said in an address read out in his name on state television.

"The challenge over the past few days was not the most difficult or dangerous to the stability of our nation, but to me, it was the most painful," he said, according to an official English translation released after the broadcast.

"Sedition came from within and without our one house," he added.

The King said he felt "shock, pain and anger, as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this proud people".

Hamzah has emerged as a vocal critic, accusing Jordan's leadership of corruption, nepotism and authoritarian rule.

In a video he sent to the BBC on Saturday, he lashed out at "incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse".

"No-one is able to speak or express opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened," he charged.

The Guardian reported that following Saturday's attempted coup against King Abdullah II, roads to Hamzah’s palace were blocked with security services patrolling entrances to the capital city of Amman.

After a statement voicing his loyalty to the king on Monday, Abdullah said Wednesday that Hamzah had offered his support for the monarchy.

"Hamzah today is with his family, at his palace, in my care," Abdullah said in his address.

"Prince Hamzah pledged before the family to follow in the steps of the ancestors, remain loyal to their mission, and to put Jordan's interest, constitution, and laws above all considerations."

A probe into the events continues, the king said.