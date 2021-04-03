Poll: Most Israelis don't believe there will be a coalition

A new poll conducted by Midgam and iPanel for News 12 showed that most Israelis - 53% - do not believe a government will be formed.

In addition, 46% of the Israeli public believes that as of now, the scenario most likely to occur as a result of Israel's fourth elections is that the country will hold fifth elections.

When asked who they believe has the greatest chance of forming a government, 44% of respondents said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is the most likely candidate, followed by 17% who said Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid is the most likely. Following Lapid was MK Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, with 15% of the vote. Thirteen percent said "no one," 10% did not know, and 3% named other candidates.

When asked who the leader of the anti-Netanyahu bloc should be, 35% said Lapid should lead the bloc, while 18% said Bennett should lead it. Another 8% said MK Gideon Sa'ar, who chairs New Hope, should lead the bloc, followed closely with 7% who supported Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who chairs the Blue and White party. However, 24% said "none of them" should lead the anti-Netanyahu bloc, and 8% more said they did not know who should lead it.

When asked what the most likely outcome of Israel's fourth elections is, 46% said "fifth elections," 27% said Netanyahu will form a government, 16% said the anti-Netanyahu bloc will form a government, and 11% said they did not know.