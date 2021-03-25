Election final results: 59 seats for Netanyahu, Bennett coalition

The Central Elections Committee released the final results of this week's elections for the 24th Knesset Thursday evening.

According to the final results, the Likud is by far the largest party with 30 Knesset seats, Yesh Atid is second with 17 seats, and Shas is third with nine seats.

Blue and White won eight seats. Yamina, Labor, United Torah Judaism, and Yisrael Beytenu won seven seats each.

Religious Zionism, Meretz, New Hope, and the Joint Arab List received six seats each. The United Arab List just passed the electoral threshold to receive four seats.

The Netanyahu bloc received 59 seats if Yamina is included, two less than the 61 necessary to form a coalition. The anti-Netanyahu parties also cannot form a coalition

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid met Thursday evening with Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli met to discuss options for cooperation to build a coalition for change.