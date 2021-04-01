Wife of Shalhevet Pass murderer running for PA elections

The Fatah terrorist organization, led by Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, has placed the wife of the terrorist responsible for the murder of Shalhevet Pass in second place on its list in the PA parliamentary elections, Kan News reported.

Shalhevet Pass was a newborn 10-month-old baby girl living in the Jewish community of Hebron at the beginning of the Second Intifada. In March 2001, Mahmud Amru, a PA sniper, fired a single shot at Shalhevet's head, killing her on the spot. Shalhevet's father, Yitzchak, was wounded by another shot.

In 10th place on the official Fatah list is a convicted terrorist from Jenin who murdered Israeli citizen Motti Bitton in the early 1990s and was released in a "peace gesture" to Abbas in 2013.

In 15th place is a convicted terrorist from the Hebron area, who had been sentenced to life in prison before being released in the Jibril Agreement, only to be arrested again and sentenced to 15 years during the Second Intifada.

On the "Freedom" party list, which is supported by senior Fatah official and terror mastermind Marwan Barghouti, convicted terrorist Fakhari Barghouti ranks in tenth place. Fakhari was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering bus driver Morechai Yekuel in the last 1970s, but he was released in the "Shalit deal." He himself is not on the list, but supports it from prison, but his wife Fadwa is in second place on the list, which is headed by archterrorist Yasser Arafat's nephew, Nasser al-Qudwa.