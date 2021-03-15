New footage released of murder of infant Shalhevet Pass

A new documentary published today showed never-before-seen footage of the murder of 10-month-old Shalhevet Pass. The documentary also showed the IDF's response to the shocking murder.

Shalhevet Pass was shot to death by an Arab sniper while sitting in her stroller in Hebron in March, 2001. The sniper, Mahmud Amru, fired a single shot at the baby's head, killing her instantly. Her father, Yitzchak Pass, was wounded by another shot.

The killer has been paid NIS 831,800 $250,000 by the Palestinian Authority since the murder under the PA's 'pay to slay' policy, according to Palestinian Media Watch.