Mahmoud Abbas turned down call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas refused a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Kan 11 reported.

According to the report, Blinken attempted to call Abbas approximately six weeks ago.

Negotiations to hold a discussion had been held, but sources close to Abbas demanded that US President Joe Biden be the one to call Abbas instead of Blinken, as per previous protocol.

Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in early February, several weeks after taking office as President of the United States.

In their phone call, the two noted their personal connection and promised to work together to further cement the alliance between Israel and the US. They also discussed the recent peace agreements, the Iranian threat and the challenges of the region and agreed to hold additional talks.