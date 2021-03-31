Facebook yanks Trump interview video with daughter-in-law

Facebook on Tuesday removed a video of Donald Trump being interviewed by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stating that the post violated the former president’s indefinite ban from the social media site.

The video's removal from the platform was confirmed to NBC News by Facebook.

The interview was a clip from The Right View With Lara Trump. Besides the chat show, Lara Trump is also a Fox New contributor.

She wrote on Instagram after the video was yanked, “And just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984. Wow.”

During the interview, Trump harshly criticized social media and news outlets for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop scandal story which was published by the New York Post last fall in the midst of the 2020 election.

“When they didn’t show any of that during the campaign — they just cut it out, like, canceled I guess, you could call it cancel culture right — to me that was really the beginning, because it was bad it’s been bad for a really long time, it’s been fake for a long time,” Trump said.

Trump was indefinitely banned from Facebook and Instagram after the Capital riots on January 6. The removal of the video gets into an unknown grey area of the perma ban: whether or not just Trump himself is off-limits, or whether the ban will now extend to Trump-related posts by Trump family or team members or even everyday Trump supporters.

The video was first mentioned by Lara Trump on her Instagram page where she posted a still image of the conversation between her and the former president.

Later on, she posted an email to Instagram showing a message that warned her team about the dangers of posting the video. The email was confirmed to be real by a Facebook source to CNBC.

The email stated, “We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking. In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

Trump was originally banned the day after the Capital riots for an indefinite period, with Facebook saying that the ban would last at least until his term was over. Since that date, the ban has not been lifted. Facebook has said that the issue of whether to lift Trump’s ban has been sent to it’s Independent Oversight Board.

Twitter, which also banned Trump, said its ban is permanent.