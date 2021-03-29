Likud sources: 'Sa'ar can have any senior position he asks for'

The Likud party is searching for deserters from the "anyone but Netanyahu" camp, but have not yet been successful, reports said.

At the same time, it is not clear that MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina will join a government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, or that the other partners in such a government would agree to its relying on the United Arab List (Ra'am) to pass legislation.

Sources in the Likud told Israel Hayom that they "cannot understand" New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar. "There is a rare opportunity here to form a stable right-wing nationalist government, like we always hoped for, with the Likud, Sa'ar, Bennett, Religious Zionism, and the haredim."

"Gideon Sa'ar is right-wing, all of his people are former Likud members, right-wing people and nationalists. He has to stop this stupid boycott. There is right-wing nationalist ideology to advance."

"He can buy his world in one hour, he can receive any senior position he asks for - in his merit a right-wing government will be formed. This could be, for him, a huge springboard for the day after Netanyahu. Instead of that, he will be flattened now beneath [Yesh Atid chair MK Yair] Lapid and Bennett, he'll join the left-wing bloc, and he'll disappear from the [political] map within a year or two."

Last week, it was reported that associates of Netanyahu approached Sa’ar and promised him that if he joins the government, Netanyahu would resign a year later, allowing Sa’ar to be appointed as Prime Minister. Sa'ar, however, refused the offer.