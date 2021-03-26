Netanyahu to Sa'ar: Join my government, and I'll step down after a year

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has proposed to New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar that he join his government and Netanyahu would step down from the post after one year, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, associates of Netanyahu approached Sa’ar and promised him that if he joins the government, Netanyahu would resign a year later, allowing Sa’ar to be appointed as Prime Minister.

Sa’ar turned down the proposal outright and quipped that he would accept the offer “if Aryeh Deri is the guarantor of the deal”.

Earlier on Friday, Sa’ar called on Netanyahu to resign and clear the way for the formation of a new government with a new premier.

“For the fourth time in two years,” Sa’ar tweeted Friday afternoon, “Netanyahu has failed and not succeeded in achieving a parliamentary majority of 61.”

“Without Netanyahu, a stable government can be formed easily and quickly. If Israel is more important to Netanyahu than continuing to hold on to power, he must finally draw the patriotic conclusion.”

“I call on Netanyahu: move aside, free Israel and allow the country to move forward.”

The Central Elections Committee released the final results of this week's elections for the 24th Knesset Thursday evening, showing that the Likud and its likely allies on the Right received just 59 seats – with Yamina included – two short of a majority.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)