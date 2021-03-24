MK Moshe Gafni: 'We'll demand equal budget for hareid yeshivas'

United Torah Judaism chief MK Moshe Gafni has demanded that the budget for haredi yeshivas be equal to that of Religious Zionist yeshivas.

"We owe thanks to G-d," Gafni said at a Tuesday night post-elections event in Bnei Brak, referring to the results of Israel's elections.

Regarding what he would demand as part of coalition deals, Gafni said: "We will demand that the budget for haredi yeshivas be equal to the budget for Religious Zionist yeshivas. There will be no discrimination."

Regarding conversions to Judaism, he said: "They want that conversions will not be on condition of accepting the Commandments, as required by Jewish law. There will not be what happened previously - that we asked to regulate the Supreme Court's power, and it didn't happen."

"We will continue to fight for the general public. We want Israel to remain a Jewish and democratic state, that Shabbat (the Sabbath) should remain Shabbat, that its status should be preserved. We will not allow a coalition without these issues [being solved]."

Housing Minister Yakov Litzman, also of UTJ, promised: "We will work to form a right-wing government as soon as possible."

On Tuesday night, Gafni rejected a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, since he felt that Netanyahu had preferred Religious Zionism's MK Bezalel Smotrich over himself."