Moshe Gafni: 'You only care about your own sector'

United Torah Judaism chief MK Moshe Gafni on Tuesday slammed Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich, claiming that Smotrich, a member of the Finance Committee which Gafni heads, only worked for the welfare of the Religious Zionist community, ignoring haredi yeshivas.

"You did not stand by our side," Gafni claimed. "You worried only about your own sector and you abandoned us and our children, so much so that I was forced to act in the Finance Committee so that we would receive what we deserved."

"Maybe tell the public how much of a budget there is for haredi yeshiva students, and how much there is if they were Religious Zionists?"

Addressing Smotrich's complaints about himself, Gafni said: "If you do not turn to the haredi public, why does it bother you what we say about you? Were your meetings with haredi leaders done only in order to increase your fear of Heaven?"

Regarding the question of whether Religious Zionism would pass the electoral threshold, Gafni said: "Do you think that we don't know what you're doing, and that you are playing on the electoral threshold, that you went through with this process with complete irresponsibility and you expect us to save you?"

"Take votes from your friends in Yamina and from the Likud. We don't trust you. In the moment of truth you will abandon us to our fate, as you did when you were part of the government with [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid, when he was Finance Minister."