Ze'ev Elkin: We won't join Netanyahu-led government

Former minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) announced Wednesday morning that the New Hope party will not join a Netanyahu-led government, in keeping with the party’s pre-election promises.

“We will do after the election exactly what we promised to do,” said Elkin. “We won’t join a Netanyahu-led government, no matter which positions he offers us. If Netanyahu builds a coalition government, we will serve the public in the Opposition.”

Elkin also ruled out helping an alternative government be formed which relies on the Joint Arab List.

“We won’t partner with a government or coalition that is based on the support of the Joint List. We will do everything in our power to try to establish a change government unencumbered by ego.”

Elkin’s comments Wednesday echoed New Hope chief Gideon Sa’ar’s comments late Tuesday night, when he told supporters that the party would remain faithful to its pledge not to partner with a Netanyahu government.

“We will stand by our promise not to join a government led by Netanyahu. We will do everything we can to help form a government of change, and ego won’t be a part of it.”

The New Hope party is currently projected to receive six seats, while the right-wing – religious bloc is just shy of the 61 seats needed to form a government, with a projected 59 seats.