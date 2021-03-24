Sa'ar: We'll keep our promise - we won't join Netanyahu gov't

New Hope party chairman and former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar responded Tuesday night to his party’s disappointing performance in Tuesday’s election, after exit polling showed the party winning just five to six seats.

“The Jewish way of thinking is: everything is okay, and everything is for the best,” Sa’ar told supporters.

Sa’ar vowed that he would uphold his campaign promise not to join a government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“On the eighth of December, when I announced my departure from the Likud and formation of a new political movement, I was guaranteed nothing and had nothing. Everything we made we built from scratch, and I want to thank all of you for your effort.”

“Yes, we hoped for better results, but in a democracy we have always respected and will respect what our teacher, Menachem Begin, called the ‘ruling of His Royal Highness, the Voter’.”

“We will stand by our promise not to join a government led by Netanyahu. We will do everything we can to help form a government of change, and ego won’t be a part of it.”