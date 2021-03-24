IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military post overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed.

The air strike came in response to the rocket that was fired from Gaza into Israel on Tuesday evening.

“Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians,” said the IDF statement.

A rocket was fired from Gaza toward the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva Tuesday evening. The rocket exploded in an open area not far from the city and did not cause the Red Color siren to activate.

The rocket attack occurred shortly after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the city during a live broadcast on social media as part of his campaigning on election day in Israel.