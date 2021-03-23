Rocket fired at Beer Sheva as Netanyahu visits

Gaza terrorists fire rocket at southern city right after visit by PM Netanyahu. Rocket explodes in open area near Beer Sheva.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Rocket fired from Gaza (archive)
Flash 90
Flash 90

A rocket was fired from Gaza at the southern Israeli city of Beer Sheva Tuesday evening. The rocket exploded in an open area not far from the city and did not cause the Red Alert siren to activate.

The rocket attack occurred shortly after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the city during a live broadcast on social media as part of his campaigning on election day in Israel.

An IDF spokesperson stated: "Recently, one launch from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory was identified. As a result of the launch, a warning was issued only in the open field."

Following the rocket attack, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stopped the telephone conferences at the Blue and White headquarters and held a security consultation.



