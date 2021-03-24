Bennett: I will promote the values of the right in any government

The chairman of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, spoke on Tuesday night after the publication of the television exit polls which predict that his party won eight seats in the elections to the 24th Knesset.

"Any government that is formed will take care of all the citizens of the State of Israel - Jews and Arabs, secular and religious, people on the right and left," Bennett said. "I am a man of the right, a man of the Land of Israel, determined to realize the values ​​of the right, but a true right does not crush its ideological rivals; rather, it implements its values."

Bennett added, "Now is the time to heal, to heal the rifts in the people. What happened in the past is not what will happen in the future. It will be several days before we know the real results, we will wait patiently to see what the government will look like, but I promise one thing - every government will take care of all the citizens. We will work so that the Israeli leadership moves from baseless hatred to free love. From a storm and chaos to stability and security."