First exit polls: Likud has 61 seats with Bennett

As the polls closed on election day 2021, Channel 12 News released an exit poll showing the Likud winning 31 seats, becoming the largest party in the Knesset by a wide margin.

The poll found Yesh Atid trailing far behind with 18 seats. Shas and the Joint Arab List winning nine each, Yamina winning eight seats, Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White, Religious Zionism, and Labor winning seven seats each, and United Torah Judaism, New Hope, and Meretz winning six seats each.

If the exit poll is accurate, Netanyahu will be able to form a coalition of 61 MKs if Yamina joins him.

A Channel 13 News poll found the Likud more than doubling Yesh Atid with 33 seats to 16 seats. Blue and White, Shas, and Yisrael Beytenu won eight seats each according to this poll. United Torah Judaism, Yamina, Labor, and Meretz, won seven seats each Religious Zionism six seats, New Hope five seats, and Ra'am did not pass the electoral threshold.

Kan 11's exit poll showed the Likud winning 31 seats with Yesh Atid placing second with 18 seats. Shas received nine seats and the Joint Arab List eight seats. Yamina won seven seats, as did United Torah Judaism, Blue and White, Labor, Religious Zionism, and Yisrael Beyteinu. New Hope won six seats, as did Meretz. The Ra'am party did not pass the electoral threshold.

All three polls show Netanyahu as able to form a coalition of at least 61 Knesset seats if Yamina joins his coalition.