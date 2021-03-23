Netanyahu: A huge victory for the right and for the Likud

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded on Tuesday evening to the television exit polls which predicted that the Likud party would win 31 seats.

"The citizens of Israel - thank you! You gave a huge victory to the right and the Likud under my leadership. The Likud is large by a huge gap compared to the next largest party," he said.

"It is clear that a large majority of Israeli citizens are right-wing, and they want a strong and stable right-wing government that will preserve Israel's economy, Israel's security and the Land of Israel. That's what we'll do. Love you!"

Earlier, Netanyahu phoned Bezalel Smotrich, in order to congratulate him on the Religious Zionist Party winning seven seats.

Later, Netanyahu also called Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri, congratulated him and the two agreed to continue talking later on Tuesday night.