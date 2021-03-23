Weather to be warmer than usual - until the evening

The high temperatures and local rainfall from Monday will continue until Tuesday night, forecasters predicted.

Tuesday's temperatures will be higher than usual, and reminiscent of a heat wave. The skies will be cloudy, and there may be local rainfall, mostly in northern Israel. Strong winds will blow, and there will be haze. In southern Israel there will be local sandstorms. Beginning during the afternoon hours, a colder, wet, front will enter the region.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall in northern Israel. During the night, the rain will spread gradually towards the center of the country.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a significant drop in temperatures. Local rains will fall in northern Israel and possibly in central Israel as well. Harsh winds will blow in most areas of the country. In southern Israel, there may still be haze.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose half a centimeter since Monday, bringing it to just 40 centimeters (15.7") below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.