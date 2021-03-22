Heat wave expected throughout Israel

Spring has officially arrived, but Israelis can still expect a zigzagging mix of winter weather and summer heat.

Monday's weather will be mostly cloudy, and there may be haze. Temperatures will be higher than usual, and possibly reminiscent of a heat wave, in most areas of Israel.

At the same time, there may be light rainfall in most areas of the country. In northern Israel, there will be local rainfall and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Monday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy. In central and southern Israel, there may be light rainfall, and in the north local rainfall will continue.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose one centimeter since Sunday, and currently stands at 40.5 centimeters (15.9 inches) below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.