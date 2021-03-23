Sa'ar won't rule out rotation with Lapid

The chairman of the New Hope Party, former Education Minister Gideon Sa'ar, refused on Monday in an interview with Channel 12 News to rule out a rotation government with the chairman of Yesh Atid, MK Yair Lapid.

Sa'ar spoke about the coalition he intends to form after the election without Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and commented on the document signed by Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett in which he pledged not to sit under Lapid as Prime Minister.

"Two cumulative things need to happen," Sa'ar said. "One, that Netanyahu will not have 61 supporters. Two, that there will be a big New Hope. If these two things happen, I believe it is possible to form a strong coalition."

When asked about the details of his potential coalition and its member parties, he replied, "Bennett signed an undertaking regarding Lapid, not regarding Gideon Sa'ar. So you see that Lapid is blocked."

When asked by journalist Daphna Liel if he, too, would be willing to sign such a document, he immediately replied: "No."

"I said that Yair Lapid cannot form a government," he added. "I did not commit to or ruled out any options. I do not think it adds anything. I do not say I will agree and I do not say I will not agree. I do not sign myself to restrictions that are unnecessary."