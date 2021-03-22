Bennett: I will not lend a hand to a government headed by Lapid

The chairman of the Yamina party and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening signed a document in which he commits not to sit in a government under Yair Lapid and not to form a government with Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas.

Bennett was interviewed by Channel 20 and invited Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to sign in the same document an undertaking that he would not rely on the votes of Ra’am and Mansour Abbas in forming a government.

Netanyahu, who was scheduled to debate Bennett during the same program, canceled his visit to the studio when Bennett entered it.

In response to Bennett’s move, the Blue and White party said, "A vote for Bennett is a vote for Netanyahu. Bennett today signed on a fifth election or a far-right government. Only Blue and White in the Knesset will prevent Netanyahu from turning Israel into a dictatorship during the transition period, ousting [Attorney General Avichai] Mandelblit, replacing the state attorney and preventing his trial."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu spoke on Sunday evening at a Likud conference which took place at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, and said, "Tonight we are in a 60-60 draw. Exactly a draw. We must get the Likudniks to vote, that is our task for the next two days."