'It's true, Liberman despises haredim and gays'

A second former lawmaker from the Yisrael Beytenu party has publicly condemned Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman on the eve of the elections for the 24th Knesset.

On Monday, former Yisrael Beytenu MK Robert Ilatov, who served in the Knesset with the party from 2006 to 2019, excoriated Liberman, accusing him of having personal biases against haredi Jews and homosexuals.

Ilatov confirmed claims by former Yisrael Beytenu minister Sofa Landver on Sunday, after Landver posted a video statement claiming Liberman ran the party like a “dictator” and accusing him of having an “aversion to gays”.

"Evet is willing to sit with the Joint List, he is a dictator and everything is done according to his demand, he hates everyone and passes votes from the right to the left. He never gave us permission to pass laws related to religion and state, he has an aversion to gays."

Ilatov backed up Landver’s accusations, saying Monday: “Those claims are correct, you could clearly see his dislike of haredim and LGBT people.”

“What has Yisrael Beytenu done for the gay community in the last 22 years? Now they’re trying to paint things different, on the eve of the election.”