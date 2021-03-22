Former Yisrael Beytenu minister: Liberman is a liar, he moves votes to the left

Former Yisrael Beytenu minister Sofa Landver on Sunday evening posted a video on Facebook in which she sharply attacked Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

Among other things, Landver said, "Evet is willing to sit with the Joint List, he is a dictator and everything is done according to his demand, he hates everyone and passes votes from the right to the left. He never gave us permission to pass laws related to religion and state, he has an aversion to gays."

The Yisrael Beytenu party said in response, "We regret the fact that Sofa Landver chose to convert anger and personal frustrations from not being added to Yisrael Beyteiu's slate for the Knesset into lies and personal attacks on the party chairman. We wish Mrs. Landver health and success along the way."

Landver was a mainstay on the Yisrael Beytenu slate from 2006 to 2019, and served as Minister of Immigrant Absorption from 2009 to 2015 and again from 2016 to 2018. Before joining Yisrael Beytenu, she served as an MK on behalf of the Labor party from 1996 to 2003.

Before the April 2019 Knesset election, Liberman decided to leave Landver off the Yisrael Beytenu slate.