Health Ministry: Less than 200 coronavirus patients on ventilators

Saturday data from Israel's Health Ministry showed that 1,017 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus Friday, out of 57,914 test results received, for a 1.8% positivity rate.

Around Israel, 866 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, including 549 in serious condition. Of those, 255 are in critical condition and 199 are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,082 Israelis have died of coronavirus, including ten on Friday and one on Saturday.

So far, 5,159,879 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4,516,486 of them have received the second dose as well.

However, the number of Israelis receiving their first dose is leveling out: On Friday, just 6,775 Israelis received their first dose, representing a significant drop from last Friday's 11,129 Israelis who received their first dose.

On Friday evening, Israel entered the fourth stage of its exit from lockdown, allowing among other things rapid inspections at the entrance to businesses operating in green localities, even for those who are not vaccinated or recovering from the coronavirus.