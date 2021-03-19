Health Ministry: Coronavirus infection coefficient drops to 0.66

Israel's Health Ministry on Friday morning announced that 1,225 were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, out of 65,312 test results received.

The new numbers bring the percentage of positive tests down from 2% to 1.9%.

A total of 863 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, including 558 who are in serious condition. Of those, 244 are in critical condition and 206 are on ventilators.

Six people died on Thursday, as well as one more on Friday morning, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths to 6,071.

Meanwhile, the infection coefficient dropped from 0.68 on Thursday to 0.66 Friday.

Fully 5,150,505 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4,480,810 have received the second dose as well.

On Thursday night, Israel's Cabinet approved additional steps in reopening, increasing the number of people allowed to enter certain public venues, but keeping in place the rule that up to 5% of them can present a negative coronavirus test in place of proof of immunity.