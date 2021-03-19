'Inquisition against the Jewish State at UN Human Rights Council'

The Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations and Observer to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Dr. Shimon Samuels, on Thursday sat through three excruciating hours of defamation of the State of Israel.

Twenty-nine of the slanderous member-states were Muslim, including some Abraham Accords signatories: Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan and - an otherwise friend of Israel - Azerbaijan (speaking on behalf of the non-aligned members). These states committed a blood libel against the Jewish State.

Only the United Arab Emirates made a more balanced statement: “We wish to see two states at peace, Israel and Palestine side by side.”

After the High Commissioner for Human Rights introduction, the speaking order included the following Muslim states: Palestine, Syria, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Libya, Sudan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Senegal, Mauritania, Bangladesh, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Morocco, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, UAE, Oman, Djibouti, Tunisia, Yemen, Turkey.

The UNHRC presents, at each yearly session, “Item 7 - human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.” This item is an inquisition against Israel, since it singles it out as the only country having its own “item.”

Other speakers at the session were North Korea, Russia, China, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, Namibia, South Africa, Nigeria, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, Chile, Ireland and Luxembourg.

Libya, Bahrain and Iraq called for an updated international boycott list of company names working in the settlements, also requesting the Human Rights High Commissioner to make the list public.

Maldives stressed Israeli denial of vaccines to Palestinians, while Namibia added that Israeli denial was “choking” Palestinians to death. Pakistan claimed 700 sick Palestinians were without treatment in Israeli jails.

At the same time, Algeria accused Israel of racism, while Lebanon condemned all “Jewish” provocations permitted by the pandemic. Iran, for its part, attacked “the United States, Canada and the Netherlands for accepting “crimes against Palestine.”

Chile denounced Israel’s blockade of Gaza, while Venezuela expressed anger at the European member-states who boycotted the session (due partly to the Wiesenthal Centre and other sister NGOs).

Venezuela and Lebanon led the calls for the inquisition of Israel to continue.

Austria, Denmark, Italy, France and the United Kingdom were also attacked for their call to close Item 7 and absorb it into the general debate on human rights violations worldwide.