Russia demands apology for Joe Biden's 'killer' statement

Russia is demanding the United States apologize for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer," Reuters quoted a senior Russian lawmaker as saying Thursday.

On Wednesday, in an ABC News interview, US President Joe Biden called Putin a "killer," saying that he is not sure that Putin even has a "soul."

In the interview, Biden said he believes Putin interfered in US elections, adding that "the price he's going to pay, you’ll see shortly."

In a response later that day, Putin recalled his ambassador to Washington.

Reuters noted that the Kremline is likely to issue an official response later on Thursday.