Biden: Putin is a 'killer'

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" in an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos.

When asked if he considers the Russian leader to be a killer, Biden responded: "I do."

He added that US intelligence believes Putin is responsible for Russia's interference in American elections. “The price he’s going to pay, you’ll see shortly.”

"We had a long talk, he and I, when we -- I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared."

Biden also said that he does not believe that Putin has a "soul."

Biden's remarks come after the publication of a US intelligence report published last night reinforcing claims that Putin is behind Moscow's alleged intervention in US elections.