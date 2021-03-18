Naftali Bennett: 'I am right-wing, I won't crown Yair Lapid prime minister'

MK Naftali Bennett, who chairs the Yamina party, has not ruled out cooperation with New Hope's Gideon Sa'ar for the purpose of forming a nationalist government.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Bennett said that from his perspective, what is most important is to form a government which will end the chronic crisis of repeat elections in Israel.

Bennett admitted that in order to replace Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a party that is not right-wing will need to join the coalition. However, according to him, such a government would be right-wing and nationalist.

"At the current level of chaos, you can't know," Bennett said. "There are so many possibilities in this Sudoku puzzle that we just can't know. But I know what the solution to this chaos is, and it is to vote for a party that is not subject to the 'only Netanyahu' and 'anyone but Netanyahu' tropes. That gives me the ability to maneuver, to force on everyone the creation of a normal right-wing government. This will be a right-wing government, in which there may be a centrist partner whose size I do not know."

Regarding the claims that he would be the one to crown Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid as prime minister, Bennett said: "I have heard that nonsense, and I am here to say in the clearest fashion possible: I am a right-wing man and a man of the Land of Israel. I will never create a government led by the Left, including Yair Lapid, who today is the leader of the Left."

"The one who crowned the Left until now is Netanyahu, who partnered with [Tzipi] Livni, Ehud Barak, and [Defense Minister] Benny Gantz (Blue and White). I will form a right-wing government."